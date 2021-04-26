First Quantum Minerals (FM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for First Quantum Minerals (TSE: FM):

4/22/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$31.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$34.00.

4/6/2021 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$35.00.

3/3/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

3/1/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$24.00 to C$35.00.

2/25/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of FM stock traded up C$1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 801,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,670. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of C$7.34 and a one year high of C$31.57. The firm has a market cap of C$20.13 billion and a PE ratio of -89.45.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.8400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.27%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

