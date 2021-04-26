First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $175.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. First Republic Bank traded as high as $182.35 and last traded at $182.05, with a volume of 873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.12.

FRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 158.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 24,672 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 243,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.32.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

