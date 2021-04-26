First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 810,000 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises approximately 2.7% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned 1.82% of First Republic Bank worth $523,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 393.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $1,050,000. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.72.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $179.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $92.13 and a 1-year high of $180.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

