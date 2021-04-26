First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,638 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for 9.2% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Strid Group LLC owned about 1.45% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $37,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 48,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 123,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 42,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 21,442 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,560. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $46.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92.

