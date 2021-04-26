First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.15% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $13,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPXI. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $68.92 on Monday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $79.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average of $67.90.

