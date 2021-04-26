FirstCash, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for FirstCash in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

FirstCash stock opened at $70.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco bought a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

