FirstService (TSE:FSV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $211.89

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$211.89 and last traded at C$211.89, with a volume of 20164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$209.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on FirstService to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$165.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$192.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$181.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32. The company has a market cap of C$9.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.88.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total value of C$2,929,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,261,000.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

