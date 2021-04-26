Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC opened at $47.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 22.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,089 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 22.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 8.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,264 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.