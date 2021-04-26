Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Trading 7.6% Higher

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) traded up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.89 and last traded at $48.84. 9,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 605,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.