Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Shares of PFD stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 24,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,940. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.