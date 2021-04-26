Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE PFO traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,132. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.15. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $14.12.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

