Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1265 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
NYSE:FFC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,882. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Recommended Story: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.