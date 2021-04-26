Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Holdings Decreased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,938 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 24,325 shares during the last quarter.

FLC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,861. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

