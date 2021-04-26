Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1295 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,834. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $25.34.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

