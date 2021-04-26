Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1295 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,834. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $25.34.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
