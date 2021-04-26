Flamingo (FLM) Hits Market Cap of $110.80 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $110.80 million and $61.48 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00060933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00279120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.65 or 0.01009217 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.29 or 0.00728854 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00025178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,396.83 or 1.00231306 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

