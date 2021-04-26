FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $295.17

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $295.17 and last traded at $291.14, with a volume of 273488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth about $16,893,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 28,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,940,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 71,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.