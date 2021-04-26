Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $32,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 306,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $8.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $407.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

