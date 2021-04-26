FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.76

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.76 and last traded at $59.68, with a volume of 1977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $555,288.00. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 46.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

