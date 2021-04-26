Flow (FLOW) Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $54.06 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be bought for about $30.02 or 0.00055850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00062910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.99 or 0.00280897 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.71 or 0.00996638 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.50 or 0.00728361 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00025773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,737.66 or 0.99974503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Flow

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

