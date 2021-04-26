Flowchain (FLC) Market Cap Reaches $19,912.15

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 77.8% against the dollar. One Flowchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Flowchain has a total market cap of $19,912.15 and $94,956.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00064329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00061399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $402.52 or 0.00746949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00093897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.03 or 0.07445061 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

