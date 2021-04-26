Flowserve (FLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Flowserve to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of FLS stock opened at $40.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $42.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

FLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.