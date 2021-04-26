Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,084 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.63% of Fluent worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the third quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluent by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $3.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Fluent, Inc. has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $296.86 million, a P/E ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 3.04.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

