Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,084 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.63% of Fluent worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fluent by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after buying an additional 124,366 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 67,260 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter worth $1,894,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 41,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $296.86 million, a P/E ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

