Flux Price Reaches $0.16 (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, Flux has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a market cap of $24.18 million and $499,409.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.76 or 0.00422429 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00018470 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00162536 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.63 or 0.00245987 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005558 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 148,985,721 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

