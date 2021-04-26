FlypMe (FYP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $491,086.30

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. FlypMe has a total market cap of $491,086.30 and $6,495.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00065154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00020482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00060359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.74 or 0.00741947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00094602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.66 or 0.07807947 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

