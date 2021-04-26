FNB Protocol (FNB) Trading 19.4% Lower This Week

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.22 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00064650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00019705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00060742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.96 or 0.00744857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00093822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.19 or 0.07583781 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

