Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Trading Down 3.3%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.06 and last traded at $57.14. Approximately 36,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,764,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.06.

A number of analysts have commented on FL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,482,000 after buying an additional 264,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,728,000 after buying an additional 92,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $45,742,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,612 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,513,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

