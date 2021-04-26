Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 31,211.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,127,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123,615 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 52,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 991,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 86,553 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.6% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 24,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in Ford Motor by 22.6% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 362,875 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 428,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,903,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

