Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $98.21

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 98.21 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 98.59 ($1.29), with a volume of 324859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99 ($1.29).

The company has a market capitalization of £599.31 million and a P/E ratio of -52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 46.11 and a quick ratio of 46.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.59%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

