Forte Capital LLC ADV Acquires 1,472 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.9% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after buying an additional 30,614 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 809.1% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 16,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $265.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $312.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.90 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

