Forte Capital LLC ADV Acquires 2,265 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $78.21 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $78.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average of $68.86.

