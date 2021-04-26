Forte Capital LLC ADV Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 134.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $77.56 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

