Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys 1,400 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DLR opened at $149.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.87. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.22.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,930 shares of company stock worth $7,488,629. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

