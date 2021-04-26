Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys 6,035 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 100,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 165,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 87,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL opened at $79.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.68.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.