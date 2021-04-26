Forte Capital LLC ADV Grows Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Square makes up 3.0% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Square were worth $19,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Square by 7.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,471 shares in the company, valued at $29,165,190.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,157,265 shares of company stock worth $276,886,471 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $249.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.71. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

