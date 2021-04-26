Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $8.85 Million Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned about 0.05% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,744 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after buying an additional 192,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,202,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 788,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on J shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.85.

J opened at $137.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.74. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $137.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

