Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases 1,335 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.32.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPS stock opened at $178.96 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $181.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.45.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

