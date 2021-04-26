Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 1,695 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 36,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $764,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.3% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.61 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.47. The stock has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

