Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 948 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $187.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $172.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

