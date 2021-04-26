Forte Capital LLC ADV Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $2,060,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

CSCO stock opened at $51.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $218.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

