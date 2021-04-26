Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FTNT. OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Pritchard Capital reduced their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.08.

Shares of FTNT opened at $204.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $103.25 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.87 and a 200-day moving average of $151.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $1,441,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 483,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,154,000 after purchasing an additional 46,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

