Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Trading Down 14.2%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)’s stock price dropped 14.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.15 and last traded at C$8.27. Approximately 846,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 843,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.64.

FVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.22.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$134.90 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.