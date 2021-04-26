Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Trading Down 2.9%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 11,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,217,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.98.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $709,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $1,062,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,200 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fossil Group by 169.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 168,420 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 105,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fossil Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,401 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Fossil Group by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,130 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

