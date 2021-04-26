Fountain (FTN) Price Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Fountain has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $9,330.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fountain has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One Fountain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00064211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00020000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00062454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.32 or 0.00744284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00094083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.55 or 0.07430595 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

