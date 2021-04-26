Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRG. Oppenheimer began coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $37.60 on Monday. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Franchise Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Franchise Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Franchise Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Franchise Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

