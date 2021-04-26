Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Shares of FRG stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 757,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Franchise Group by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 120,030 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

