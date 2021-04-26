Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNV. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.64.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,918. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.78, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

