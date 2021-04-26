Franco-Nevada (FNV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE: FNV) recently:

4/26/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$168.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$185.00 to C$190.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$190.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$209.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$230.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$193.00 to C$195.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$225.00 to C$200.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$214.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$199.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$198.00 to C$205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$188.00 to C$193.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$210.00 to C$205.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$171.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Franco-Nevada was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/4/2021 – Franco-Nevada was given a new C$198.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down C$1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting C$176.31. 58,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,391. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$133.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$158.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$164.22.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.90 million. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.332 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

