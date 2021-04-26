Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.87% from the company’s current price.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.64.

Shares of FNV stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.91. 7,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,918. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.26 and a 200 day moving average of $128.19. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 101.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,274,000 after buying an additional 533,077 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,542,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,619,000 after buying an additional 188,407 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 4,973,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,684,000 after buying an additional 231,680 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,110,000 after acquiring an additional 244,339 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

