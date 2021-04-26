Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.00

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $81.39, with a volume of 122338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average of $71.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $321.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,280.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

